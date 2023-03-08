Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two sides were unable to agree to terms before the franchise tag deadline and now fans are left anxious about the future of the Ravens.

Now that the non-exclusive tag has been applied, Jackson can talk and negotiate with teams on contracts, however, unless he can negotiate a contract with another team, his salary for next year will be $32 million with the Ravens.

For now, Lamar’s future remains uncertain. But check out some of the reactions from the Ravens Flock and sports fans below.

What are your thoughts on the situation? What do you think will happen with the Ravens and Lamar?

The post Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson appeared first on 92 Q.

Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson was originally published on 92q.com