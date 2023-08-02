Rap Gets Immersive With 50th Anniversary ‘Hip Hop Til Infinity’ Exhibit In NYC

Whether you’re a ’90s head at heart, a loyalist to the defining era of the ’80s or someone who refuses to listen to anything made before 2010, one thing all hip-hop fans can agree on is our unwavering love for the “boom” and those various ways we’ve heard it go “bap” over the decades.
Adding to the countless 50th anniversary activations going on across the globe this year, Mass Appeal and Nas are spearheading the official Hip-Hop 50 movement even further with a new immersive art exhibit at NYC’s rather debonaire Hall Des Lumières.
Described by Mass Appeal as an “evocative digital installation,” the aptly-titled Hip Hop Til Infinity exhibit has multiple aspects of hip-hop culture intertwined throughout that go from the origins all the way into the future of rap, with graphics and animation curated by Superbien that’s highlighted by a state-of-the-art metaverse journey.
More info below, via Hall Des Lumières:
“Hip Hop Til Infinity is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative – a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.”
Those interested can hit up the Big Apple starting from today (August 2) until September 17. The experience is also all ages, with children under five years old even getting in free. Definitely sounds like an opportunity to school the youth, if you as us! Adults pay $42 USD, seniors $37.50 USD, college students $26.50 USD, veterans $27.50 USD and anyone between 5 and 17 years old pays $20.50 USD. Group rates also available.
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop‘ is now open at Hall des Lumières (49 Chambers Street New York, NY 10007) for a limited time only. See a few pics from last night’s opening reception below:
The post Rap Gets Immersive With 50th Anniversary ‘Hip Hop Til Infinity’ Exhibit In NYC appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Guests Explore Hall Des Lumières While Looking At 50 Years Of Hip Hop In The Form Of ArtSource:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
2. Nas Is Displayed In The “Hip Hop Til Infinity” Exhibition At Hall Des LumièresSource:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
3. Opening Night For The “Hip Hop Til Infinity” Exhibit At Hall Des LumièresSource:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
4. NYC’s Iconic Subway In The Bronx – Home To Many Classic Rap Battles And B-Boy Showoffs – Is Recreated For “Hip Hop Til Infinity”Source:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
5. Art Is Displayed In Various Mediums Throughout “Hip Hop Til Infinity”Source:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
6. A Wu-Tang Fan Captures Memories In The “Hip Hop Til Infinity” Exhibit At Hall Des LumièresSource:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
7. The Iconic “Snow Beach” ‘Lo Head Fashion Era Is Honored With A Display At “Hip Hop Til Infinity”Source:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
8. It Was Written: Classic Rap Editorials On Display At “Hip Hop Til Infinity”Source:Getty
‘Hip Hop Til Infinity: An Immersive Trip Through 50 Years Of Hip Hop’
Hall des Lumières, New York City
August 1, 2023
-
