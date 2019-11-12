‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making

When we often think of film directors, we don’t often think about fashion. I mean, why would we? Directors are the ones behind the camera focusing on how the actors look and feel, but Queen & Slim’s Melina Matsoukas is breaking all the rules.

Known for directing Beyonce’s “Formation” video and multiple episodes of Insecure, the 38-year-old filmmaker is a fashion icon in the making. Whether it’s her sculpted edges, love for prints and cut out gowns, Matsoukas isn’t afraid to try anything new or switch it up.

Here are 16 of her best looks ever:

