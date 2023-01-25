Puma Curry Posts Suggestive Picture With Mom Erykah Badu, Twitter Gets Panties In A Bunch

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

And while showing off assets may be one of the pillars of social media, the waters were muddied when it was discovered that Badu’s daughter, Puma Curry, is only 18 years old.

The photo posted on Curry’s Instagram shows her wearing a pair of black pair of leggings and Badu next to her wearing the red version. The post appears to be an advertisement for the leggings, with the brand TLZFemme tagged.

The brand shared the photo to its own account with 170,000 followers and informed its audience that the product is dubbed the two-tone leggings and are available in both colors –along with a denim pair– on its website for $220. Badu commented on the brand’s repost of the photo with a caption that read, “This means free pants for life !!!!” alongside several laughing crying emojis.

While Curry is technically an adult, social media users feel that she’s too young to be posing in skin-tight pants, much less her mother seemingly allowing it by posing next to her.

Tondy Gallant tweeted, “Yea these comments are exactly why you would NEVER see me posing with my daughter like this..I am her mother not her BFF. These pervs in the comments do not care that her daughter is a teen smh #WeirdFlex.”

Plus, there were creeps in the comment sections of various platforms who had no problem complimenting Curry’s body.

Puma Curry has responded to the controversy and wonders what the real problem is.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss/,” Curry posed on Instagram.

Despite the mixed feelings from social media, the post currently has over 100,000 likes.

