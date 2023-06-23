Prime Video’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ Debuts Tonight & The Stars Celebrated At The LA Premiere [Gallery]

The highly-anticipated Prime Video series “I’m A Virgo,” starring Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Olivia Washington, Kendrick Sampson, held its Los Angeles premiere Wednesday (June 21) night at the Harmony Gold theater. Check out a gallery of the stars in attendance inside.
The seven-episode season premiere debuts today (June 23) on Prime Video. “I’m A Virgo” is a dark comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.
The cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy, his mother thinks he sings like the ‘90s group Hi-Five), Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Young (The Punisher, her mother was a Belizean beauty queen), Allius Barnes (PEN15, his cousin made the song “Kung Fu Fighting”), Washington (Breaking, plays classical piano), Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name, a damn good dancer), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts, was in Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid In Full” music video).
“I’m A Virgo” is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.
Be sure to catch the premiere on Prime Video June 23.
Check out photos of the stars and celebrity attendees from the LA premiere below:
Prime Video’s ‘I’m A Virgo’ Debuts Tonight & The Stars Celebrated At The LA Premiere [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com
