Pregnant And Posh: Keke Palmer’s Maternity Style Is On Point!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

When

Keke Palmer

announced to the world that she was with child, our hearts danced. We adore the

Nope

actress, and it has been beautiful to watch her evolution from a precocious child star to a chic, powerful young woman who is in demand. Palmer unveiled her pregnancy on

Saturday Night Live

last year, and since then, it’s been all eyes on Keke. From her hilarious Instagram antics to her impeccable style, the award-winning actress is one to watch.

Although Palmer is with child, her grind still continues. The young mogul has been in a myriad of places doing what she does best – hustling. And while she is getting her grind on, you better believe she is fashionably dressing that belly. In case you’ve missed out or been under a rock, we have a roundup of Palmer’s immaculate pregnancy style that we can’t get enough of! Get into it below!

Pregnant And Posh: Keke Palmer’s Maternity Style Is On Point! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com