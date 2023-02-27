CASSIUS Gems: 16 Sultry Photos Of Precious Lee, The Model Drake Was Thirsting Over In The “Spin Bout U” Video

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The rapper’s always showing love to gorgeous women in his music videos, and he took the love to a new level in the “Spin Bout U” video featuring 21 Savage

The Her Loss duo find themselves partying on a yacht when they come upon a woman who fell overboard. After saving the woman in distress –played by model Precious Lee– Drake attempts to seduce her over a shared bottle of wine. However, it turns out that it was all a trick. And once under her spell, her crew of women is suddenly sneaking aboard the mega yacht and robbing them of all their belongings. Once the diamond-encrusted watches and earrings are snatched away, the women begin to vandalize the yacht. They spray the exterior with spray paint, steal all the weed and guns aboard and shove the helicopter into the ocean before killing Drake.

All the trouble was of course caused by Lee, a Clark Atlanta University alum, who originally had plans of becoming a lawyer. But after graduating, she signed to Ford Models and moved to New York City to pursue her modeling dreams.

Soon after she got a major gig and walked in Versace’s spring 2021 show in Milan.

“To be on set with Donatella—I felt like I was gliding. I could feel Charisma,” she told Elle in 2022, before recognizing how she’s breaking the mold as a curvy model. “I’ve walked a runway with Naomi. As a size 14. Like, ‘What?’ I’m grateful it’s happening right now. I’m grateful it’s happening from my spirit.”

