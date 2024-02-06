Popular Rom-Coms to Watch This Valentine’s Day

STATEWIDE — As Valentine’s Day approaches, you may be settling in to watch as many romantic comedies as possible. A recent study lists some of the most (and least!) popular rom-coms of the 2000s.
The study was conducted by Hello Millions and was based on ratings collected from websites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Each movie was given an average score, and there were a few ties amongst the 50 revealed.
A spokesperson for Hello Millions says, “In a digital age, these films offer a refreshing analog love story, where characters navigate relationships without smartphones, relying on genuine emotions and witty banter to connect.”
While the list is arguably incomplete – films like “The Proposal” and “50 First Dates” are strangely absent – you may still enjoy reminiscing on some of the titles. Continue reading for the full list.
1. “Amélie”Source:Getty
2. “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”Source:Getty
3. “The Holiday”Source:Getty
4. “Legally Blonde”Source:Getty
5. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”Source:Getty
6. “Meet the Parents”Source:Getty
7. “Serendipity”Source:Getty
8. “Knocked Up”Source:Getty
9. “I Love You, Man”Source:Getty
10. “She’s the Man”Source:Getty
11. “Whatever Works”Source:Getty
12. “Wedding Crashers”Source:Getty
13. “Bring It On”Source:Getty
14. “Yes Man”Source:Getty
15. “Two Weeks Notice”Source:Getty
16. “Sweet Home Alabama”Source:Getty
17. “Run Fatboy Run”Source:Getty
18. “National Lampoon’s ‘Van Wilder'”Source:Getty
19. “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”Source:Getty
20. “Hitch”Source:Getty
21. “Meet the Fockers”Source:Getty
22. “27 Dresses”Source:Getty
23. “Just Friends”Source:Getty
24. “John Tucker Must Die”Source:Getty
25. “Wimbledon”Source:Getty
26. “She’s Out of My League”Source:Getty
27. “Sex Drive”Source:Getty
28. “Leap Year”Source:Getty
29. “The Ugly Truth”Source:Getty
30. “Confessions of a Shopaholic”Source:Getty
31. “Made of Honor”Source:Getty
32. “Mr. Deeds”Source:Getty
33. “Along Came Polly”Source:Getty
34. “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”Source:Getty
35. “Bride Wars”Source:Getty
36. “Monster-in-Law”Source:Getty
37. “What Happens in Vegas”Source:Getty
38. “Valentine’s Day”Source:Getty
39. “The Wedding Planner”Source:Getty
40. “Failure To Launch”Source:Getty
41. “You, Me and Dupree”Source:Getty
42. “Just Married”Source:Getty
43. “When In Rome”Source:Getty
44. “The Heartbreak Kid”Source:Getty
45. “Good Luck Chuck”Source:Getty
46. “40 Days and 40 Nights”Source:Getty
47. “Little Fockers”Source:Getty
48. “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”Source:Getty
49. “Norbit”Source:Getty
50. “Date Movie”Source:Getty
