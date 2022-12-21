Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dead At 72, Twitter Salutes The Icon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris has died at the age of 72. The Pro Football Hall of Fame –to which he was inducted in 1990– made the announcement that he passed overnight, while a cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in the announcement. “Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.”

Harris’ death comes just days shy of one of the most famous plays in NFL history, dubbed “The Immaculate Reception.”

It came in 1972 when Harris’ Steelers were taking on the Oakland Raiders in the AFC divisional playoffs. With 22 seconds left in the game, quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s pass to Frenchy Fuqua was deflected and Franco Harris, a fullback, was downfield as an eligible receiver and scooped up the ball right before it hit the ground and ran it in for a touchdown.

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement regarding his untimely passing, citing how much Harris means to The Black & Gold.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement released by the team. “From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok and his extended family at this difficult time.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dead At 72, Twitter Salutes The Icon was originally published on cassiuslife.com