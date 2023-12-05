Picture Perfect: 8 Times Tyra Banks Made The Street Her Runway

Sexy Sagittarius season continues with Tyra Banks! The supermodel and “America’s Next Top Model” creator turned 50 on December 4.
While most fans are thinking, “50 where,” Tyra took to Instagram with a fun carousel set of natural pictures to celebrate her recent trip around the sun. The SMiZE Cream’s owner’s skin is glowing as she rocks big natural curls, a grey chunky lounge-style robe, and a fresh face.
Known to strike a pose, Tyra serves the girlies what they want in each slide. The TV personality switches up her looks giving soft and sultry, quirky and fun, and joyous and happy.
RELATED: Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced Selfie For The Gram
In front of Tyra is a digital cake that reads “House of Smize.” The three-tiered cake is gold and brown and topped with a heart candle that reads, “Happy Birthday, Tyra!”
The caption of the “Life Size” actress reads in part, “50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years. I remember like yesterday my mom’s 50th birthday party and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine. So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore … But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, “I GET to be that age.” A Blessing.”
Tyra continues on the platform, advising fans to always be open, have multiple careers, and reinvent themselves. Tyra’s Smize & Dream ice cream venture is her version of practicing what she preaches. Launched in 2021, Tyra’s SMiZE Cream is a fun and delicious play on the cold desert with a “hidden truffle surprise in every cup.”
See Tyra’s birthday post below.
RELATED: Tyra Banks’ SMiZE Cream Is Set To Launch In United Arab Emirates This Year
As we celebrate Tyra’s birthday – and the many times we were rooting for her, her models, her slay, and her business ventures – we share some of our favorite looks from the multihyphenate.
Scroll below to see more slays from Tyra Banks. And join us in wishing the ageless catwalk beauty a “Happy Birthday!”
Picture Perfect: 8 Times Tyra Banks Made The Street Her Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tyra Banks Gives Luxury with Glamour Magazine.Source:Getty
Tyra Banks’s look at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards screams luxury. We are loving the classic khaki dress with dramatic shoulders and a sleek silhouette.
2. Tyra Banks bosses up with ‘Variety.’Source:Getty
Tyra Banks is a true boss in this blazer and lace midi dress ensemble. Posing with her hands on her hips, the entrepreneur is ready to take on everything from the boardroom to the runway.
3. Tyra Banks Dances with the Stars.Source:Getty
While taping the “Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals, Tyra Banks rocks a royal blue jumpsuit that is everything! Her look is regal, chic, and eye-catching.
4. Tyra Banks slays the 72nd Annual Academy Awards red carpet.Source:Getty
Tyra Banks slays the 72nd Annual Academy Awards red carpet in a lavender gown. Complete with a fitted bodice and wide tulle skirt, the glamourous look turned looks throughout the night.
5. Tyra Banks Dances with the Stars. Again.Source:Getty
Tyra Banks had many ‘fashion killa’ moments while hosting “Dancing with the Stars.” During, ‘Its Queen Night,’ she donned a black and white funky checkered suit that we love.
6. Tyra Banks has ‘Got Talent.’Source:Getty
Tyra Banks looks hot, hot, hot on the Season 12 Finale of “America’s Got Talent.” We swoon over her blonde wavy tresses and sheer bodysuit.
7. Tyra Banks at NBCUniversal.Source:Getty
While on a press tour, Tyra Banks visits NBCUniversal in a creme monochromatic look. Pairing dramatic sleeves with a pencil skirt, Tyra is camera ready!
8. Tyra’s Supermodel VibesSource:Getty
Tyra Banks walks the runway at the Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1992 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. Get into this lace suit with matching belt, cardigan, and embellished hat.
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
Burn Baby Burn: Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Sparks Mass Meme Production on Social Media
-
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress
-
10 Black Celebrity Sorority Sisters And Frats We Love