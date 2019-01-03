Phaedra Parks Debuts New Boo Tone Kapone [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

New year, new man! Phaedra Parks might be missing in action on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the reality star is getting plenty action at home. Parks debuted her the beau, Tone Kapone, in her life and she definitely has a type, fine. Kapone is a radio host on 107.5’s WCGI.

Phaedra isn’t the only housewife living her best life. Check out the rest of RHOA’s stars and their men.

