Peacock Hosted A Star Studded Backyard Barbecue & Episode Screening For ‘Bust Down’ [Gallery]

Peacock , Broadway Video and Universal Television hosted a star-studded backyard barbecue cookout and episode screening to celebrate the recent launch of the unconventional new comedy Bust Down last night (Mar. 14). There were several cast members, crew, and stars in attendance last night at the Academy Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Guests included Bust Down creators, stars and executive producers Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd, recurring guest stars Freddie Gibbs and Dominque Perry, guest star Zack Fox, along with executive producers Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and co-ep Guy Stodel. There were other notable guests in attendance including Lena Waithe, Grand Crew’s Echo Kellum, Snowfall’s Angela Lewis, Peacock’s Saved by the Bell Dexter Darden, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Jordan L. Jones, and Olly Sholotan, Prentice Penny and Skye Townsend.

All six episodes of the comedy series are available to stream on Peacock. The series follows four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.

Guests were greeted by the series’ casino-inspired glittering neon lights and transported into the world of Bust Down. The ensemble cast hilariously introduced their favorite episode, Episode 3: “Beige Rage.” Guests were then invited to enjoy backyard barbecue, custom crafted cocktails and music by DJ Antman Wonder. The vibes were casual and laid-back similar to the series with lawn chairs and picnic tables.

Be sure to watch Bust Down on Peacock. Check out a gallery from the screening and backyard barbecue event below.

