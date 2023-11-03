Pardison Fontaine Dragged For Filth After Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Alleged Infidelity In “Cobra”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is BACK and coming in HOT with “Cobra,” the first single off her newly formed imprint, Hot Girl Productions , that has the Hotties screaming yaaaassss, and giving her ex, Pardison Fontaine, the side eye.

Thee Stallion gets really introspective on her latest single, “Cobra,” and details all the drama she had to deal with to get back to this point.

Amidst all the excitement for the new song, Megan Thee Stallion’s former boo, Pardi, is catching all of the strays. In the explosive second verse of the song and accompanying music video, the Houston rapper details some infidelity that went down in her bed.

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’/ Gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’,” the “Hot Girl Summer” crafter raps.

While not saying his name directly, the Hotties and everyone else quickly assumed she was talking about Pardi. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2021, dated for two years before quietly splitting up.

Thee Stallion was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding for his teammate—no word on if the two are still dating.

While Pardi is now linked to Burna Boy’s long-rumored ex, Jada Kingdom.

The Hotties Are BIG MAD

No surprise, following the salacious bars, the Hotties are H O T and have been reading Pardi for filth on X, formerly known as Twitter. “pardison FONTAINE, t*ry l*nez, and fuck ass DR*KE… count your fuckin days,” one X user wrote.

While others are just flat out saying they will put their hands on the rapper/songwriter, “Pardison Fontaine, when I catch you…” another post on x read.

We don’t condone violence here at HipHopWired. Still cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with some other woman in her bed, we totally understand why the ladies, especially the Hotties, are BIG MAD.

Damm Pardi.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Pardison Fontaine Dragged For Filth After Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Alleged Infidelity In “Cobra” was originally published on hiphopwired.com