Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Includes ‘The Underdoggs’ Starring Snoop Dogg

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with some pretty epic titles. We have curated a special list of films that are available to stream. Whatever genre you desire, we have a movie for you. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

The weather’s unpredictable but your entertainment doesn’t have to be. Plan your weekend watch list with this specially curated ‘What to Watch’ film list inside. There are several new movie tiles being added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Peacock. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

Movies like Prime Video’s The Underdoggs make its way to the streaming platform this week. The film stars rap icon Snoop Dogg in this racy sports comedy. The Underdoggs follows Snoop Jaycen Jennings, a former NFL player who agrees to coach a youth football team to avoid being sentenced to prison. While initially reluctant, Jaycen soon begins to realize that he can use his new gig as a way to relaunch his career and make him a household name once again. Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog), Mike Epps (“The UpShaws”), George Lopez (“Blue Beetle”), and Andrew Schulz (“You People”) co-star.

Films that first hit theaters featured on our list include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, The Equalizer 3, and Saltburn. Now, they are all available to watch from the comfort of your couch.

We have something for everyone. Whether you’re into something more comedic and adventurous like Hulu’s Self Reliance or you’re looking for a horror like the streamer’s newest film It Lives Inside, this week’s list features everything. This list includes the comedy, drama, action and documentary movies that you desire. There are even some major Oscar nominated films like Apple TV+’s Flowers of the Killer Moon and Peacock’s The Holdovers.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:

