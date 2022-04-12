HomeEntertainment News

Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

Praise in the Park 2022

Source: David Settle/@thedavidsettle / Radio One


Over the weekend, Midtown Park played host to Spring 2022’s biggest event yet! Praise in the Park took place on Saturday, April 9th in H-Town and this fun, free family celebration was packed with so many memorable moments that we are still in awe of what an amazing event it was.

The outdoor show kicked off at noon and just three hours into the show, eager crowds filled the park to full capacity. In addition to performances by talents such as Pastor Mike Jr., Isabel Davis, James FortuneMAJOR.The Walls Group, LaSha’ KnoxRhonda McLemore and so many more, Erica CampbellGriff and the crew were on hand to keep the good vibes and laughs going.

If you were on hand for the event, we’d like to extend a very BIG thank you! Each and every person that joined us over the weekend made it a historic day for the city. If you’re anything like us, you are already looking forward to next year – but in the meantime, check out the photos and video in the gallery below.

1. Grateful for an AWESOME move of GOD this weekend

2. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

3. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

4. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

5. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

6. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

7. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

8. Sunday Brunch

9. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One

10. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Jess Jeanz

11. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

12. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Jess Jeanz

13. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

14. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

15. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

16. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

17. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

18. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

19. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

20. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

21. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

22. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

23. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

24. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

25. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

26. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

27. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

28. Praise in the Park 2022

Praise in the Park 2022 Source:Radio One Digital

29. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

30. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

31. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

32. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

33. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

34. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

35. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

36. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

37. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

38. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

39. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

40. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

41. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

42. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

43. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One

44. Backstage

45. ONE TIME for how the entire @thewallsgroup

46. It was a like a reunion backstage, so many laughs

47. Sang Sis!

48. We ♥️ #ExoticPop for blessing the people with free water!

49. Thankful for an INCREDIBLE DAY!

50. The amazingly talented La’Sha Knox!!

