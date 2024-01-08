Our Favorite 2024 Golden Globe Awards Moments [Gallery]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Last night’s 81st Golden Globe Awards honored some of the best in film and American television. We curated a special list of our favorite 2024 Golden Globe moments. Check out the list inside.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television productions of 2023. The ceremony was broadcasted live on January 7, 2024, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST, on CBS.

There were several moments to highlight and a few of our favorites made history. The Asian community declared the biggest sweep with Netflix’s limited series “Beef,” celebrating performances from actors Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who were lauded by critics.

Another special moment to spotlight is the phenomenal talent that is Ayo Edebiri who took the stage to accept her special Golden Globe award for ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy.’ Her speech is something marvel at as fans share their love for her and the acceptance across social media.

The next moment we featured may have come as a surprise to many fans as the competition was quite fierce. Actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the first televised award for ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture’ for her performance in The Holdovers. The nominations were stacked with talent like Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Julianne Moore, Jodie Foster, and Rosamund Pike.

Check out a gallery of our favorite moments from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards below:

