The sophomore album, “It’s a Big Daddy Thing,” released by Big Daddy Kane pinned a big moment in the history of hip-hop when it dropped in 1989.
With tracks like “Smooth Operator” and “Warm It Up, Kane,” he displayed his neat flow and storytelling abilities, earning him recognition as a lyrical master. Kane’s blend of arrogance and intriguing commentary resonated with audiences, further cementing his place in rap. Collaborations with legends like Big Scoob and Biz Markie added to the album’s glory.
“It’s a Big Daddy Thing” not only pushed boundaries within hip-hop but also laid out the blueprint for generations of artists to come. Kane’s influence can still be heard in today’s rap music, making this album a lasting piece to his enduring talent and impact on the genre of hip-hop.
On This Day September 19, 1989: Big Daddy Kane Released His Second Album It's a Big Daddy Thing
1. It’s a Big Daddy Thing
2. Another Victory
3. Mortal Combat
4. Children R the Future
5. Young, Gifted and Black
6. Smooth Operator
7. Calling Mr. Welfare
8. Wrath of Kane (Live)
9. I Get the Job Done
10. Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
11. Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy
12. Big Daddy’s Theme
13. To Be Your Man
14. The House That Cee Built
15. On the Move
16. Warm It Up, Kane
17. Rap Summary (Lean on Me) (Remix)
-
