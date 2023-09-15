LL Cool J’s fourth studio album, “Mama Said Knock You Out,” was released today in 1990. It marked a moment in his career and in the culture of hip-hop. Following a brief dip in popularity, LL Cool J came back strong with this record, reaffirming his status as a talented figure.
The album was powerful, featuring aggressive and impactful tracks like “Mama Said Knock You Out.” LL Cool J’s lyrical delivery was sharper than ever, and the production was a mix of classic hip-hop beats with a contemporary sound. The title track itself became an anthem, declaring his brave return to the rap scene.
What set “Mama Said Knock You Out” apart was LL Cool J’s ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots. He let go of the lover-boy image from his previous work, embracing a harder, more assertive personality that connected with both his core fanbase and a new generation of hip-hop fans. The album not only strengthened his career but also earned him a lot of praise from critics, cementing his place in hip-hop history. Listen to the album below!
On This Day September 14, 1990: LL Cool J Released His Fourth Album Mama Said Knock You Out was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. LL Cool J – The Boomin’ System
2. LL Cool J – Around the Way Girl
3. LL Cool J – Eat ‘Em Up L Chill
4. LL Cool J – Mr. GoodBar
5. LL Cool J – Murdergram (live at Rapmania)
6. LL Cool J – Cheesy Rat Blues
7. LL Cool J – Farmers’ Blvd (Our Anthem)
8. LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
9. LL Cool J – Milky Cereal
10. LL Cool J – Jingling Baby (Remixed but Still Jingling)
11. LL Cool J – To Da Break of Dawn
12. LL Cool J – 6 Minutes of Pleasure
13. LL Cool J – Illegal Search
14. LL Cool J – The Power of God
