Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary Jadakiss released his debut album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye today on August 7th, under Ruff Ryders & Interscope Records. Coming out of Yonkers, NY, Jadakiss hit the rap game hard with his smooth wordplay and raspy unique voice. He had previously done work with the LOX which resulted in fans already being familiar with his music. The LOX was his previous hip-hop group consisting of Jadakiss, Styles P, & Sheek Louch. Their collaborations with other big-name artists solidified their reputation in hip-hop, allowing everyone to remember Jadakisses’s name.

“Kiss Tha Game Goodbye” contained a lineup of amazing artists, including DMX, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and Anthony Hamilton. The production was handled by a team of famous and talented producers, like Swizz Beatz, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Scott Storch.

The album’s lead single, “We Gonna Make It,” featured Styles P and became one of the most famous tracks on the album and a street anthem. It displayed Jadakiss’s lyrical abilities and earned him a ton of recognition and success. It peaked at number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Records like “Knock Yourself Out” and “None of Y’all Betta” were also some fan favorites on the album.

READ MORE

“Kiss Tha Game Goodbye” served as a strong introduction to Jadakiss as a solo artist, solidifying his position as one of the most important hip-hop figures out of the East Coast.

On This Day August 7, 2001 Jadakiss Released His Debut Album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye was originally published on wtlcfm.com