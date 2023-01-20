Oh, Word!? ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends After Yung Miami’s Latest Sexual Confession

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yung Miami’s latest episode of Caresha Please, her interview-based talk show on Revolt TV, is trending this morning, and it’s not because there’s a new City Girls album in the works.

The stunning revelation came about during Yung Miami’s interview with guest Trina. While playing a round of Resha Roulette, her branded x-rated game that requires participants to pull a card and then take a shot of liquor if it applies to their life, Caresha made a stark admission.

That’s right, Yung Miami enjoys ‘golden showers’. Put plainly, she admits that she enjoys being pee’d on during sex.

It didn’t take long for the internet to run with the story, prompting #PeeDiddy, a reference to her older lover Diddy, to trend on social media.

Despite the new attention and apparent questions of sexual sanitation, Yung Miami remains unbothered. She went to Twitter herself to admit “Y’all know idgaf!”.

Watch the entire interview below, then keep scrolling to check out some of Twitter’s best reactions to the latest drama surrounding Yung Miami!

Oh, Word!? ‘Pee Diddy’ Trends After Yung Miami’s Latest Sexual Confession was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com