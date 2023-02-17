Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kept It Hilarious And Super Real In Last Episode [Fan Reactions]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The episodes just keep getting better. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” returned for its 15th episode in season 2. One accidental fire in the teacher’s lounge leads to an entire episode of lessons and fun times for the staff at Abbott. Check out our episode recap and fan reactions inside.

Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire!

via GIPHY

Episode 15 titled “Fire” follows the Philadelphia elementary school through their first, and hopefully only, fire.

The episode description details:

Barbara’s candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge, and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well; Melissa rekindles her childhood dream of being a firefighter.

One of our favorite moments to witness throughout the second season is Ms. Howard’s growth. She goes from a reserved, somewhat judgmental God-fearing woman to someone who is open to the perspectives of those around her. Particularly in this episode, Barbara is forced to sit with her choices because of her impending emotions. It leads her to take a much needed mental health day.

Aside from the more serious topics like taking time for yourself, it was another episode filled with memorable jokes. We will allow the fans to document the humor, but we are still captivated by this all-star ensemble cast. From Ms. Schemmenti’s obsession with the fire department to Principal Ava darting out the school parking lot, this show has our hearts.

ICYMI: Be sure to catch up on Hulu.

Check out fan reactions from Wednesday’s “Fire” episode below:

Oh Lord Jesus It’s A Fire: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Kept It Hilarious And Super Real In Last Episode [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com