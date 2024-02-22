Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers 2024
NFL Free Agency is quickly approaching!
There are several notable NFL free agent wide receivers set to be available.
The wide receiver market is expected to feature a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents, creating significant interest and potential impact across teams in the upcoming free agency period.
These players could fill major gaps for some teams and put them in contention to make a run in the playoffs.
Below is an updated list on Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers in 2024.
1. Tee Higgins – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
2. Michael Pittman Jr – Indianapolis Colts | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
3. Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
4. Marquise Brown – Arizona Cardinals | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
5. Calvin Ridley – Jacksonville Jaguars | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
6. Darnell Mooney – Chicago Bears | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
7. Gabriel Davis – Buffalo Bills | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
8. Odell Beckham Jr. – Baltimore Ravens | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
9. Tyler Boyd – Cincinnati Bengals | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
10. Curtis Samuel – Washington Commanders | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
11. Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
12. Josh Reynolds – Detroit Lions | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
13. Noah Brown – Houston Texans | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
14. Kendrick Bourne – New England Patriots | Status: Free AgentSource:Getty
