Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks Celebrating Baby Number Two [Gallery]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Not just any mom, but a cool mom! As if Rihanna couldn’t get any hotter, here she is stunting in the most fabulous maternity looks. The superstar and her boo A$AP Rocky just reportedly had their second child. The stylish couple didn’t hesitate to get these fits off throughout both pregnancies. Take a look at a gallery of her best maternity looks inside.

The 35-year-old singer and entrepreneur is noted as a fashion icon. Her consistent slay is not surprising considering she’s been doing just that her entire career. Rihanna has made it her mission to transform the usual “meh” maternity fashion into legendary fits that will forever be imprinted in our brains.

Rihanna just has it. She’s been glowing even brighter stepping into her second pregnancy. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son Rza into the world May 13, 2022, and announced the second pregnancy at her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. The bad gal just does things her way.

According to MediaTakeOut, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second child in news published on August 9, 2023. The news shared that she welcomed a beautiful baby girl just in time for Leo season.

“She’s a perfect spitting image of Rihanna – even down to the light eyes,” one insider told the site.

We love how effortless and easeful she’s made each pregnancy look and expect nothing less from the fashion goddess. Her maternity looks have also inspired many other bad gal moms to flaunt their baby bumps with carefree and ease. The singer curated her own space in fashion with her brand Fenty, which extends beyond fashion into beauty and now, one of the most popular lingerie brands, Savage X Fenty. They recently released a maternity line featuring baby Rza, making motherhood that much hotter.

The songstress spoke to how she aims to redefine maternity style. Rihanna describes her latest maternity looks since announcing the pregnancy as “rebellious.” She goes on to explain to Bustle, “I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.”

In an interview with Elle, Rihanna shared her expectations for her forthcoming life as a mom. The singer said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she believed her parenting style would be like that of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna shared with Elle. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna adds that she may actually be “worse” than Guidice, saying, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

We look forward to watching Rihanna flourish as a mommy of two this next chapter of her life. Check out the gallery of her flyest maternity looks so far below.

Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks Celebrating Baby Number Two [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com