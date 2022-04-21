Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Stars of FX’s Snowfall Attend Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PHOTOS)

The Saint Family finally put their differences aside!!!

Well, not really. The family is still in heavy turmoil on the show. In real life, the stars of FX‘s Snowfall couldn’t have been happier to reunite with each other. Last night (April 20), Damson Idris (who plays Franklin Saint on the show set in the 1980s during the crack epidemic in LA) linked with his TV family at the 2022 Pan African Film and Arts Festival. They were in attendance to watch a special screening of the season finale of the fifth season of their hit series as part of the festival.

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) is a non-profit organization founded by Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (Good Times) and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director). PAFF is the largest and most prestigious Black film and arts festival and Black History Month activation in the United States. Every year, PAFF allows filmmakers, artists and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and 6 continents to unite in Los Angeles, California to showcase their pivotal work and talent.

PAFF has become the international beacon for the African diaspora film and arts communities. Having been around since 1992, you can imagine some of the names that have graced the festival’s red carpet. With such a rich history for film royalty attending, it was great to see TV’s first family attend and celebrate the success of their show, their careers and Black art altogether. Here are our favorite photos from the Snowfall cast on the red carpet.

