NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

It’s head-scratching, we know, but Kirk Franklin’s Den of Kings platform has somehow devolved into a beef between NLE Choppa and Jonathan Majors.

It started when the roundtable —alongside KevOnStage and Ray J— spoke about faith, and NLE took issue with the Bible because he believes the Bible praises God more than Jesus Christ.

“If we are men made in the likeness, Jesus is our brother,” he said. “Why would I drop down and praise my brother instead of praising my father? And that goes back to honoring your parents.”

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Majors disagrees with NLE, but rather than presenting a point, he said, “Have you read the Bible? I would say, read it again.”

The conversation ended there, but NLE continued with more subtle shots on Instagram, like posting Bible verses captioned with the words “READ IT AGAIN.”

But fans were still left wondering if there was some underlying issue between the rapper and actor, and during an interview with TMZ, NLE concluded that it’s got something to do with Majors’ wife, Meagan Good.

“I feel like it’s not an issue with Majors,” NLE told TMZ. “I never had one. I do feel like it was tension going into the interview on his behalf because I’ve publicly said things — complimenting Meagan Good about her looks.”

Still, NLE says he respects the newlyweds.

“So, like, during the interview, it was certain moments to where I just felt like he kept trying to use the Meagan thing to like…You know how people, as kids, people will wave stuff in your face, like, ‘Aye, I got this, you ain’t got that,” NLE continued. “But it wasn’t even that. I respect whatever union y’all have.”

Now that NLE has seemingly put the short-lived beef to rest, see how social media is reacting.

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16.