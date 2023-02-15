Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Black Community Commitment Event

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

That starts with the swoosh announcing its invested $8.9 million into nonprofit organizations focused on education innovation, economic empowerment and social justice.

There are three companies getting a chunk of change. The first is BUILD, which helps people of color develop the skills and connections needed to achieve economic power and freedom. Second, the Fearless Foundation, which aids in the progression of people of color by reducing racial inequities and providing access to capital. Third, is the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, which focuses on voter empowerment and developing Black leaders.

“As a proud recipient of Nike’s Black Community Commitment grant, we are dedicated to empowering Black communities and advancing our shared goals of equity and justice,” says Melanie Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation. “Our organization’s mission to promote Black civic engagement and racial, economic, and social justice is anchored in building values-driven coalitions centered on women and youth empowerment, leadership development, health & wellness, education, and global empowerment. When our community has a seat at the table, it benefits everyone in the nation.”

The team at Nike also spoke about getting the chance to work with these grassroots organizations and their philanthropic nature.

“Every day I am inspired by my teammates here at Nike who recognize the importance of the work we are doing. I’m also inspired by the various organizations we partner with who are on the ground, in our communities, committed to creating change and combatting the inequities we all face daily,” says Karol Collymore, Nike Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact.

In recognition of BHM, Nike also had an event at its NYC headquarters for a Black Community Commitment event that featured a panel and a Yoga Session.

Nike Celebrates Black History Month With Black Community Commitment Event was originally published on cassiuslife.com