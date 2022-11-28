NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Punches & Drops Heckler, Twitter Salutes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One man learned that the hard way outside of a CVS in Los Angeles when he started to heckle Terrell Owens late Saturday night.

According to TMZ, it started when Owens stepped into the convenience store to buy something when he chatted up a San Francisco 49ers fan– the very team that drafted Owens in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played with until 2003.

But once a second person joined the conversation, the friendly nature of the encounter switched up.

“Owens tells us he intended to stop by the store and grab a few necessities quickly. While inside, T.O. says a 49ers fan approached him, and they had a friendly conversation. That’s when things took a turn,” writes TMZ. “Terrell says a second man — the guy who was ultimately clocked — started talking crap to the fan Owens was conversing with. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.”

The three men eventually made their way outside the store, where Owens tried to play peacemaker. However, the heckler took a swing at Owens, who responded by throwing up his hands.

Video of the incident found its way online, and T.O. can be seen squaring up with the man –who is much smaller than him– before landing a punch that lands him on the ground.

