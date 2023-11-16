NewsOne Presents “Real Talk Drives Real Change” at NC Central, Powered By Chevrolet

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

andwrapped up their 4-datetour on the campus ofon Tuesday, and K975 was on the scene!

The tour explored key issues that affect Black communities across the country. Following stops in Baltimore, Dallas and Petersburg, VA, the Durham stop focused on Black Health. Students at NCCU were treated to a fun-filled afternoon with healthy eats, music, activities and freebies.

The panel discussion, hosted by SiriusXM personality Mike Muse, featured an enlightening conversation on how the Black community can achieve a healthier lifestyle. Featured panelists included Max Clermont, Senior Project Lead with Partners In Health’s US Public Health Accompaniment Unit; Ali Manning, a food scientist and founder of Umami Food Consulting; and Dr. Khaalisha Ajala, global health physician and founder of A Tribe Called Health/ Heartbeats & Hip-Hop, Inc.

The event concluded with the presentation of college scholarships and a live performance from platinum-selling rapper Bia, who definitely had the campus jumping!

