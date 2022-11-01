Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Netflix’s newest drama series “From Scratch” has captured the hearts of several fans. The must-watch limited series, starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea is a heart-wrenching show, which has reshaped the way many fans view love, life and marriage. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.

“From Scratch” debuted on the streaming platform Oct. 21st. Though it was less than two weeks ago, the tragic story has captivated countless viewers’ attention, leaping into the streamer’s top 10 TV chart. Subsequently, fans have been an emotional wreck, sharing their love and sadness for the moving series online.

The limited series, based upon a true story, follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Saldaña), an American student studying in Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino (Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. When Lino faces health issues and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

There are eight heartbreaking episodes all titled after their shared love for art and food. The couple meet and eventually marry in the beautiful city of Florence. The series moves quickly through their relationship and they soon begin their own lives in the City of Angels – Los Angeles.

Though both of their families were not pleased with their decisions in love, Amy’s family came around before they wed and supported them while they got on their feet. It took Lino’s fall to illness for his family to accept him again after he first went against his father’s wishes, choosing his dreams and American love over his traditional Sicilian family.

Saldaña and Mastrandrea are joined by Danielle Deadwyler as Zora, Kellita Smith as Lynn, Keith David as Hershel, Judith Scott as Maxine, Paride Benassai as Giacomo, and Lucia Sardo as Filomena, who round out the talented cast. Alongside the beautiful, heartfelt story, the skilled actors help depict the love story’s many complexities in an engaging and relatable way.

“From Scratch” is sure to take you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Watch the trailer for the new Netflix series below:

Be sure to stream “From Scratch” on Netflix.

Check out fan reactions to the series below:

Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com