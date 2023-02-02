Netflix Announces Rules For Password Crackdown, Twitter Roasts Streaming Giant

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The streaming giant has bounced around the idea of cracking down on password sharing over the last few months, and now its finally dropped rules that have users up in arms.

A quick look at Netflix’s support page lists a few FAQs about sharing your Netflix account, with the first rule stating that your account is only for people who live under your roof, period. “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” reads the rule before warning that if someone attempts to use your account in another household, YOU get charged for it.

Next, Netflix will ask you to verify the device you’re signing in on by emailing the account holder a four-digit code to input on the sign-in screen. So if you’re still using your ex’s account from a few years ago, it just got much more awkward.

One rule that shouldn’t be too taxing is the travel restrictions…because there aren’t any. But if you’re away from the Netflix household for a while, you may have to verify the account.

If you think you can outsmart Netflix with the new household rules, you can’t because the site explains precisely how it plans to track users. “We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account,” reads the rules.

Each plan determines how many users one account from a host and includes everything from a basic account that only supports one device and a premium that allows four simultaneous streamers.

For more information on the painstaking rules, read them here.

Of course, Twitter’s been so used to having an account they weren’t paying for, so they’re upset. See how social media is roasting the streaming giant below.

