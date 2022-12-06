Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos]

Nelly and Ashanti delivered a hot and steamy performance with their 2008 collab, ‘Body on Me’ and social media went crazy!
Fans want that ole thing back between the once upon of time couple, after seeing clips of their hot performance. Between Ashanti grinding on Nelly, Nelly looking at Ashanti like a yummy snack, and just the natural laughs between the two artists, it was very evident that chemistry was still them.
Nelly and Ashanti dated for over 10 years and then they broke up in 2014. The rapper and songstress dated for over a decade before calling it quits in 2014. Over the weekend, the aesthetically pleasing pair gave fans a glimpse into their former love with a steamy performance at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert.
Ashanti donned a bottomless, magenta ensemble as she dropped in low in front of her ex-bae. Nelly was pleased with the “Rain On Me” singer’s dance moves. He was as smiles as the pair performed their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me.”
Singer Syleena Johnson commented under the Shaderoom’s post about Nelly and Ashanti. “I like them,” she wrote. “They should get back together.” Another fan chimed in, “I want them back together. This time Nelly marry her and give her a baby. Ashanti is a good woman.”
Of course, the internet is undefeated so as expected, social media users went off, commenting things like, “Irv Gotti punching the air right now”. Gotti made headlines earlier this year after claiming that he had a relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to the label, and he was married. “That clip with Ashanti and Nelly is gonna have Irv Gotti fighting and screaming in his sleep,” one Twitter user wrote.
RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]
RELATED: Nelly Posts and Deletes Video Of Woman Giving Oral Sex;Twitter Calls it a Shrimp
RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Revelation on Ashanti
Check out throwback photos of Nelly and Ashanti!
Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Ashanti’s Birthday Party at Cafe Durpri in AtlantaSource:Getty
Nelly and Ashanti attend Ashanti’s Birthday Party at Caf� Durpri on October 13, 2007 in Atlanta, GA celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,party – social event,birthday,usa,atlanta,georgia – us state,embracing,couple – relationship,ashanti,café durpri,nelly – rapper
2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs First Fragrance Launch for ‘Unforgivable’ – After PartySource:Getty
Ashanti and Nelly during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs First Fragrance Launch for ‘Unforgivable’ – After Party at Stereo in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,after party,stereo,sean combs,sean,launch event,ashanti,nelly – rapper,perfume,fragrance launch,unforgivable
3. Tao Beach Grand OpeningSource:Getty
Ashanti and Nelly during Tao Beach Grand Opening at Tao in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,beach,nevada,las vegas,ashanti,nelly – rapper,tao,opening ceremony
4. ‘The Wiz’ Encores! Summer Stars Series Opening Night – After PartySource:Getty
NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Ashanti and Nelly attend ‘The Wiz’ Encores! Summer Stars Series Opening Night Party at K Lounge on June 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,ashanti,nelly – rapper,new york state,encore,the wiz
5. Sony Pictures’ Premiere Of ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ – After PartySource:Getty
LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Nelly (L) and singer/actress Ashanti attend the after party of the premiere of the movie ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 20, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The film opens nationwide in the United States on September 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,film industry,singer,actress,civilian,resident,after party,nevada,las vegas,premiere,film premiere,ashanti,nelly – rapper,sony,planet hollywood resort and casino,resident evil: extinction,evil:
6. Ashanti Hosts Etoile Sparkling Wine DinnerSource:Getty
Ashanti and Nelly (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,city of los angeles,laughing,ashanti,nelly – rapper
7. ‘Wicked’ On Broadway 5th Anniversary One-Night-Only BenefitSource:Getty
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Recording artists Ashanti and Nelly attend the 5th anniversary of ‘Wicked’ on Broadway benefit performance at the Gershwin Theatre on October 27, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,theatrical performance,performance,anniversary,charity benefit,artist,record,ashanti,nelly – rapper,broadway – manhattan,gershwin theatre,wicked – musical
8. Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2012 – Red CarpetSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hosting,new york city,international landmark,ashanti,nelly – rapper,gabrielle’s angel foundation for cancer research,angel ball,cipriani – wall street
9. Sony Pictures’ Premiere Of ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ – After PartySource:Getty
LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Nelly (L) and singer/actress Ashanti attend the after party of the premiere of the movie ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 20, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The film opens nationwide in the United States on September 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,film industry,singer,actress,civilian,resident,after party,nevada,las vegas,premiere,film premiere,ashanti,nelly – rapper,sony,planet hollywood resort and casino,resident evil: extinction,evil:
10. Ashanti’s Surprise Birthday DinnerSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,musician,birthday,usa,hosting,music,atlanta,georgia – us state,dinner,ashanti,nelly – rapper,surprise,stk
11. 6th Annual DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer GalaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Nelly and Ashanti attend the 6th annual DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,international landmark,gala,annual event,ashanti,nelly – rapper,cipriani – wall street,dkms linked against blood cancer