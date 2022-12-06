Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nelly and Ashanti delivered a hot and steamy performance with their 2008 collab, ‘Body on Me’ and social media went crazy!

Fans want that ole thing back between the once upon of time couple, after seeing clips of their hot performance. Between Ashanti grinding on Nelly, Nelly looking at Ashanti like a yummy snack, and just the natural laughs between the two artists, it was very evident that chemistry was still them.

Nelly and Ashanti dated for over 10 years and then they broke up in 2014. The rapper and songstress dated for over a decade before calling it quits in 2014. Over the weekend, the aesthetically pleasing pair gave fans a glimpse into their former love with a steamy performance at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert.

Ashanti donned a bottomless, magenta ensemble as she dropped in low in front of her ex-bae. Nelly was pleased with the “Rain On Me” singer’s dance moves. He was as smiles as the pair performed their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me.”

Singer Syleena Johnson commented under the Shaderoom’s post about Nelly and Ashanti. “I like them,” she wrote. “They should get back together.” Another fan chimed in, “I want them back together. This time Nelly marry her and give her a baby. Ashanti is a good woman.”

Of course, the internet is undefeated so as expected, social media users went off, commenting things like, “Irv Gotti punching the air right now”. Gotti made headlines earlier this year after claiming that he had a relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to the label, and he was married. “That clip with Ashanti and Nelly is gonna have Irv Gotti fighting and screaming in his sleep,” one Twitter user wrote.

Check out throwback photos of Nelly and Ashanti!

Nelly & Ashanti 'Body On Me' Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com