On Monday, for first time in NBA history, all 30 teams played on the same day!

Now this move wasn’t just made for our enjoyment, it was to allow no games to be played on Tuesday which of course is election day. The NBA wanted to make sure everyone; fans, players, coaching, team staff and arena staff had the opportunity to let their voice be heard and get out to the polls.

Each team played their part in these efforts by wearing “Vote” warm-up shirts to the games leading up to November 8th as well as playing videos during the games and on social media to keep their fans informed. Below you will see how across the country, the league has come together for such an important election.

The NBA Gives One Clear Message, VOTE was originally published on kysdc.com