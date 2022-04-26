NBA Twitter Blesses Brooklyn Nets With Jokes After Being Swept By Boston Celtics

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not enough to keep the Nets from being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in convincing fashion. The first three games were an offensive nightmare for Kevin Durant, who finally woke up in Game 4, but it was too late. Despite a team-high 39 points from Durant and decent contributions from Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and others, the Celtics led by a determined Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart, combined with suffocating defense, proved to be too much for the “super team.”

Following the Nets’ 116-112 loss, captain obvious oops, we mean Kyrie Irving, confirmed what we knew was going on all along, that the off-the-court issues affected the team and how they played on the court. “I think it was just really heavy emotionally this season,” Irving said during his post-game press conference. “We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play, but I never wanted it to just be about me. And I think it became a distraction at times. And as you see we just had some drastic changes.”

Oh, you think?

The admission from Irving is frustrating because all season long, the polarizing guard moved as if he could care less how people felt about him missing almost the entire season because he didn’t want to get vaccinated.

An obviously disappointed Kevin Durant said he has no regrets despite this being the first time he has ever been swept in his career, adding the team has to get better in the offseason.

“No regrets,” Durant said, “S— happens. No crying over spilled milk. It’s about how we can progress and get better from here. We see we’ve been through a lot this year. Everybody in the organization knows what we went through. So no time to feel regret or be too pissed off. It’s about how we can find solutions to get better, proactive as an organization to get better.”

“Even the great teams, they don’t dwell on what they do, they just try to continue to keep getting better. So for us, we know what our mistakes were, just try to turn them into strengths. But we can’t have no regrets on what we did. S— just played out the way it played,” he added.

Of course, the slander was epic with those waiting to see the Nets flop unloading their tweets, more than likely simmering in the drafts waiting for the clock to hit 00:00.

Welp.

Brooklyn Nets fans will have to endure the jokes until the start of the 2022-23 season begins, and hopefully, Ben Simmons will be ready to play and not just make a fashion statement on the bench.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

