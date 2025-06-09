NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton Sinks Clutch Game-Winning Shot To Beat OKC Thunder In Game 1

In his first-ever NBA Finals game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows out with 38 points, as his team routinely held a 10-point lead, which at one point in the fourth quarter ballooned up to 15.

But a comeback was charted by Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, and Obi Toppin with clutch threes in the final minutes.

Then, with 22.1 seconds left on the clock, Aarom Nesmith got a Gilgeous-Alexander rebound thanks to some expertly executed defense by Nembhard. Nesmith immediately knew to hand the ball off to Haliburton with six seconds for a last-second shot.

“I swear as soon as he jumped up to shoot, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s good,'” Nesmith told ESPN after the game. “Every time it’s in his hands in those situations, I just think it’s good.”

Down 109-110, Hali pulled up and sank a long two-pointer to secure the one-point win with three seconds left. The 111-110 final score was the first time the Pacers led the entire game.

Haliburton saluted his team’s resilience and ability to always play hard until the clock expires.

“As a group, we never think the game is over, ever. Honestly speaking, ever,” Haliburton said. “I don’t know what you say about it, but I know that this group is a resilient group. And we don’t give up until it’s 0.0 on the clock.”

As for NBA MVP Gilgeous-Alexander, he’s just now realizing that a double-digit lead against the Eastern Conference winners doesn’t mean you rest on your laurels in the final minutes; it means you should lock in even more.

“We had control for most of the game, but it is a 48-minute game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They teach you that lesson more than anyone else in the league, the hard way.”

Even Jay-Z — a New York native who can’t root for the Pacers— bet $1 million on OKC winning in five games. According to Yahoo Sports! I f the Thunder earn the franchise’s first-ever Larry O’ Brien trophy, the billionaire takes home a cool $3.3 million.

But with a game one loss, the Thunder would have to win the next four games for Hov to get that payout.

