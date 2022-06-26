NBA Draft: Highlights For Every Player Selected in the First Round

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 NBA Draft kicked went down last night (Thursday, June 23) in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. While the top five players may not have gone in the order everyone was expecting, there were enough twists and turns throughout the night to keep even the most nonchalant basketball fans on the edge of their seat.

Putting on a show is one thing the NBA is an expert of, and this year’s draft certainly didn’t dissapoint. Well… unless you’re a Knicks fan. But if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t very familiar with several of the young ballers who finally made their NBA dreams come true.

That’s all about to change.

There’s an old saying about falling in love with athlete’s based on their highlight footage; something to the effect of ‘You never see a player’s lowlights in their highlight tape’. Which, well is true! But it doesn’t make combing through the tape any less fun!

So check out the next generation of NBA athlete here, before we’re able to watch these young boys flex on that NBA hardwood!

