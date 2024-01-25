Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star Starters 2024

The 2024 NBA All-Star game starters have been announced.

How NBA starters were selected per the NBA:

“Starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were selected by fans (voting was open from Dec. 19 to Jan. 20), current NBA players and a media panel. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while players and media accounted for 25 percent each.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups. Each player’s score was calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference were named NBA All-Star Game starters.”

The seven reserves for each conference will be announced on February 1st. They will be selected by NBA head coaches.

Take a look below at who were named the 2024 NBA All-Star Starters.

