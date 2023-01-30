Naturi Naughton-Lewis Slays In Paco Rabanne & Sarah Sokol Millinery

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

And I'm not a New Year's resolution kinda gal (but if you are, here's the perfect article for you from Emi the self-care coach). As a proud Gemini, I live in my head, which means I never stop thinking about the future and overanalyzing it over and over again. I do, however, believe in goals, and achieving them throughout the year. For this issue, we're tapping into the power of hitting 2023 running.

Power

actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis is here to guide us.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis may only be 5 feet tall, but she packs a lot of star power. As soon as she stepped foot on set for our January 2023 cover shoot, the Power actress commanded the room with a soft yet striking demeanor. Naturi is pretty much ready for anything we throw at her, which is a testament to her acting skills as we explain our new series “Imma let You Finish,” which she masters with ease.

Soon, she is trying on looks from two full racks of clothing with stylist Mickey Boom. She falls in love with a pair of zebra print Tim Ryan boots, a grand hat by Sarah Sokol Milliner, and a black and white fringe vest — all of which she dons in our JD Barnes shot editorial to kick off 2023.

In our, the singer-turned-actress-turned-director opens up about when she feels most powerful, finding the power in surrendering and feeling powerless in motherhood. And when it comes to the power of manifestation, the mom and new wife stays prayed up.

“I stay in prayer, whether it be in the mornings or in the evenings or throughout the day when I feel like I just need to take a deep breath. My faith is really important to me, and I know God has brought me this far through some of my challenges, so I definitely always acknowledge that. Other things that help me feel powerful is staying close to the good people God has placed in my life: good friends, my great husband, a beautiful daughter, my good parents, my good family members. They really do help me to stay true and grounded and focused on what’s important.”

Credits:

Cover story by @signedshonda

Talent: @naturi4real

Photographer: @jdthecombo

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Photo Assistant: @orensiddo

Digi Tech: @joshrobinsonstudio

Makeup: @camaraaunique

Wardrobe Stylist: @mikeybooom

BTS Video: @jeanlondondia @amwfilmz

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Line Producer: @thehowellworld

Production: @theoraclemedia

Production Assistants: @ms_g__ @nateeeeeee

SVP of Content: @AllieMcgev

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Slays In Paco Rabanne & Sarah Sokol Millinery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com