Natalia Bryant Is Beyoncé’s Intern For The Renaissance World Tour & Twitter Is Here For it

That goes for Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of Kobe & Vanessa Bryant, who’s spending her time off interning for Beyoncé.

The news came from the Queen herself, who released a complete list of all the people responsible for helping the Renaissance World Tour come to life. The list consists of hundreds of people, but once you look at the names under the Parkwood Entertainment banner, Natalia Bryant is listed as an intern.

Parkwood Entertainment is Bey’s record label and management company that she founded in 2010 and handles all things Beyoncé, her group with Jay-Z called The Carters and Chloe X Halle, which she discovered.

Natalia Bryant is the eldest daughter of basketball player Kobe Bryant who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his other daughter Gianna and seven others in 2020. The 20-year-old is a student at USC and an accomplished model who’s signed with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said of becoming a signed model. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

One of her modeling gigs includes the first time she worked with Beyoncé for an Ivy Park campaign in 2021.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! Love you so much Auntie BB,” she captioned the short campaign video when she posted it on Instagram.

