Namor, The New Black Panther & Iron Heart Take Center Stage In New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sticking with their formula, Marvel Studios released a new trailer to accompany the announcement that tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now on sale.

This latest look at the highly-anticipated film follows the exclusive footage we saw at Disney’s D23 Expo during the Marvel Studios showcase. That footage hinted at a global push for Wakanda’s most prized possession, not called the heart-shaped herb, Vibranium. We saw colonizers in the clip trying to steal the precious metal only to be clowned by the Dora Milaje.

Namor Is Coming

This new trailer hints at everyone feasting their eyes on Wakanda, with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) pointing out that the African nation is now vulnerable because “they have lost their protector.”

We also get our best look at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the MCU’s first real introduction to the world of mutants after it was revealed Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, discovered she has an X-gene. Lord M’Baku (Winston Duke), the powerful leader of the Jabari Tribe, talks about the mysterious ruler of the underwater Aztec City of Talocan. “They call him K’uk’ulkan. The feather serpent god. Killing him will risk internal war,” he explains to his loyal tribe members while we see Namor flying thanks to his mini wings, one of his mutant abilities.

Namor, of course, will bring the pain as Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) says in a voiceover, “he’s coming for the surface war.”

Who Is The New Black Panther?

The Wakandans won’t be alone in their battle against those trying to invade their homeland as Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) suits up as Iron Man’s replacement, Iron Heart, giving fans their first glimpse of her new armor.

In the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a quick glimpse hints at the Black Panther tradition carrying on. We get our best look at Wakanda’s protector in this new trailer. The trailer continues to hammer home the point that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa is dead, showing the funeral service that will honor the late king who has gone on to join his father and his ancestors in the ancestral plane.

But, all hope is not lost. After Ramonda’s powerful words, we see a new Black Panther drop in, just like T’Challa’s version did in the first film, and, yes, this version of the superhero is indeed a woman. Whether it’s Shuri, which many believe to be the case, or Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) or both of them sharing the mantle remains a mystery.

We won’t have to wait to find out much longer when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. You can watch the trailer and reactions to it below.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namor, The New Black Panther & Iron Heart Take Center Stage In New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com