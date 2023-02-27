Our Favorite 2023 NAACP Image Awards Moments Include Zendaya’s Stunning Gown & Several Stars’ Moving Acceptance Speeches

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The 54th NAACP Image Awards took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, honoring the outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature during the 2022 calendar year. Check out some of our favorite moments from the ceremony inside.

This year’s awards ceremony brought out some of the best and gifted artists in Hollywood. There were several notable wins like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Best Motion Picture, Angela Bassett winning Entertainer of the Year, Viola Davis in The Woman King for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, and “Bel-Air” star Coco Jones wins Best New Artist.

Many of our favorite moments were the gorgeous, gorgeous gowns that the stars pulled out for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Zendaya and Law Roach did their thing once again with another unforgettable red carpet look. The “Abbott Elementary” family all gathered on stage to accept the award for Best Comedy Series. Creator and star Quinta Brunson shares how grateful they are to have received so much praise this awards season, but that the NAACP Image award means the most to her and the entire cast and crew. Another moving moment was when Nicco Annan accepted the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for “P-Valley,” marking his second win in the category since 2021.

Be sure to check out a gallery of our favorite moments from this year’s NAACP Image Awards and comment your favorite moment below.

Our Favorite 2023 NAACP Image Awards Moments Include Zendaya’s Stunning Gown & Several Stars’ Moving Acceptance Speeches was originally published on globalgrind.com