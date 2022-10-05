My Name Is My Name: French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Has The Internet Going Wild

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday night was supposed to be theandshow but French basketball playerstole the show. Steeve Ho You Fat plays for the Metropolitans 92, who took on the G League Ignite team in a showcase meant for a pair of top NBA prospects but soon became all about the name in question.

We don’t know much about Steeve Ho You Fat but what we found is that he’s 34, hails from Cayenne, French Guiana, and is a power forward. Wembanyama, who also plays for the Metros, is considered to be the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft with Henderson, an 18-year-old point guard who bypassed college and went straight to the pros with the G League.

The contests between the Metros and Ignite ended with the G League squad winning 122-115 with Wembanyama dropping 37 points, 5 blocks, and 4 rebounds, and Henderson dropping 28 points with 9 assists. Wembanyama, who is 7 foot 4, is considered in the same mold as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, a tall player with handles, defensive prowess, and shooting touch. Henderson is a pure guard who can put it on the floor and score and should help any NBA team he joints.

But the man of the hour is Steeve Ho You Fat and the mystery behind the name will have to linger just a bit longer. As it stands, fans on Twitter are having fun with the name and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo:

The post My Name Is My Name: French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Has The Internet Going Wild appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

My Name Is My Name: French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Has The Internet Going Wild was originally published on hiphopwired.com