Moriah Mills Labels Herself A Victim Of Zion Williamson Amid Bombshell Rape Lawsuit
Zion Williamson is already under an onslaught of scrutiny after the bombshell rape allegations, and now things are getting worse. Pornstar Moriah Mills, who had an alleged drama-filled fling with Williamson a few years back has now come forward and appeared to speak on the lawsuit, referring to herself as a victim in an emotional video. “Everybody deserves a chance to be heard, and I hope me and any of the other victims, I just hope we all get justice,” Mills begins. “The amount of bashing, humiliation, slander, and threats that I’ve been receiving these last three years has been a lot. It’s causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress.” Appearing to fight back tears, she continues, “And I just hope we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again.” She also took to Instagram, posting a note that read, “I’ve been quiet for so long. And I’m ready to tell my story and break my silence. Justice for me and all victims. Dv survivor. Trafficking survivor. Financial abuse survivor.” Mills’ admission comes a day after attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Diddy and Deshaun Watson accusers, told TMZ that Mills contacted him about the possibility of filing her own suit against Williamson, for which he’s currently “evaluating her claims.” On Friday afternoon a woman known as Jane Doe claims she was dating the NBA star since he was a freshman at Duke and alleges the violence began years later, accusing him raping her twice. Doe also alleges that he slammed her head against a car door, knocking her unconscious, and threatened to harm her parents. According to ESPN, she’s reportedly seeking between $18 million and $50 million. Williamson’s lawyers have since denied all the allegations, stating that the accuser is solely seeking the NBA player’s wealth. “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,” Williamson’s attorneys at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC said in a statement to ESPN. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. … This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.” As for Mills’ connection, the Pelicans star’s reported relationship with her was revealed in 2023 when she got upset that he announced he was expecting a child with another woman. During an emotionally charged tirade, she leaked his alleged Snapchat messages to her, details of their sex life, and threatened to leak their sex tape. See social media’s reaction to Mills’ accusations below.
Moriah Mills Labels Herself A Victim Of Zion Williamson Amid Bombshell Rape Lawsuit was originally published on cassiuslife.com