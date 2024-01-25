Moncler Unveils New Roc Nation Capsule Collection Designed By JAY-Z

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Italian-based brand has partnered with the mogul’s entertainment and sports agency. This effort showcases the label’s signature approach to elevated ready-to-wear pieces and Hov’s New York City roots; additionally, the catchphrase “GENIUS IS EVERYWHERE” is threaded throughout all the campaign elements.

The phrase comes from a longer Hov quote, which reads, “The Art of All is the journey, it is the everyday, it is waking up and using your voice. Genius is everywhere.”

“Driven by the idea that genius is omnipresent and fueled by the desire to encourage personal expression, Moncler and JAY-Z narrate the collection’s story through a manifesto film,” Moncler explains in a statement. “This film features a soundtrack from the movie The Book of Clarence, co-produced by JAY-Z and narrated by the artist SAINt JHN.”

This drop has 25 items, including outerwear, sweatsuits, and accessories. As always, there are some standout pieces, including the Centaurus Bomber Jacket, which features a puffy fit and an embossed pattern throughout the nylon shell. The Apus Down Vest will surely be a top pick with a stacked pair of pockets on each side and a co-branded logo on the left chest. Additionally, the sleeveless number is down-filled and has a detachable hood. Lastly, we get two options of bucket hats, both leather and shearling, to make the cypher complete.

Moncler and Jay-Z first worked together in February 2023 for an intricate experience at London Fashion Week that focused on community rather than the billionaire of a rapper.

For his Genius foray, titled ‘The Art of All,’ JAY-Z and Roc Nation engineered an epic yet deeply human journey in sound and vision in which he turned the spotlight away from himself – and onto the visiting creative community of thousands,” reads the press release. “State-of-the-art sound pods allowed guests to use their voice and become the creator, contributing their vocals to be engineered by legendary producer Mike Dean. The community-sourced music created an emotion-centered piece: The Art of All.

The Moncler x Roc Nation collection can be shopped on the brand’s website here. You can view a short film narrated by SAINt JHN, an artist under the tutelage of Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke above.

Check out a more detailed look at the winter-ready collection below.

