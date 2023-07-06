After delivering a riveting performance during Essence Fest, Missy Elliott continued the party with a 52nd birthday soiree sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple. The celebrity-packed event included long-time colleagues and friends of Elliott’s, such as Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, and Mona Scott-Young, to name a few.
The party decorations matched the Grammy award-winning artist’s eclectic, futuristic musical style. A state of art LED-lit tunnel played all of Elliott’s electrifying and exceptional music videos. The party also included Missy-Elliott-inspired crafted cocktails (by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years). Gourmet hors d’oeuvres, Elliott’s favorite color (purple), and ginormous images from the multihyphenate’s recent Essence Magazine Cover shoot filled the venue.
Elliott is responsible for creating a distinctive music style that shifted the culture. The mogul has collaborated with big names like Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Beyonce. The “Beep Me 911” singer was recently inducted as the first female rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is, without a doubt, Elliott’s season to receive her flowers. Jump in below to see the vibrant pictures from the icon’s epic bash!
Missy Elliott Celebrated Her 52nd Birthday With A Star-Studded Bash During Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jermaine DupreSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Jermaine Dupre throws up his hands in celebration of Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday.
2. Ari LennoxSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Ari Lennox poses in a black sheer number for Missy Elliott’s birthday party.
3. Mona Scott-Young and Letoya LuckettSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Mona Scott-Young and Letoya Luckett were all smiles while celebrating Missy Elliott.
4. Deon ColeSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Deon Cole played it cool while honoring Missy Elliott at her 52nd birthday soiree.
5. Missy ElliottSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Missy Elliott looked fly as the guest of honor in denim overalls, a red t-shirt, and a denim bucket hat.
6. GuestsSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Party goers got down on the dance floor during Missy Elliott’s bash.
7. Missy Elliott Poses With GuestsSource:Kaitlyn Amor
Missy Elliott takes time to pose for a selfie with her guests.
8. Jill ScottSource:Getty
Jill Scott graced Missy’s party with her royal presence.
9. Yandy SmithSource:Getty
Yandy Smith was in the building for the epic bash.
10. Cynthia BaileySource:Getty
Cynthia Bailey looked gorgeous as she partied it up with Missy and guests.
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Ex-Girlfriend May Be Arrested [LISTEN]