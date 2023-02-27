These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and the fashions are marvelous. Everything from distressed denim to peekaboo bras and oversized jackets has been seen on the runways. And while we love fashion week for the upcoming style forecast, we also enjoy seeing all the fly celebrities attending the shows.

Fashion week is an exciting time for fashion lovers because we get to see what looks will be popular in the upcoming months. The runway styles are always often creative and full of pizzaz. But it’s the celebrities’ outfits that give us the inspiration we seek. The who’s who among our favorite stars have been stomping up and down the Milan streets looking like style gods and goddesses. People like Savannah James and Halle Bailey have been serving looks galore, and we are soaking up their style genius.

If you’re looking for style inspiration or simply want to drool over your faves sitting front row, we’ve got you covered. Below are five of our favorite personalities who brought the style to Milan Fashion Week.

These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com