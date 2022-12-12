The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is trotting around the U.S. in celebration of her third book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and she’s been doing it in style, too!

Throughout her buzzing book tour, fans have been reeling about Ms. Obama’s casually chic ensembles. Look no further than Tuesday, where the 58-year-old lawyer and author took to the Fox Theater state in a multi colored Roksanda x Fila track jacket. The Chicago native paired the retro windbreaker with a light blue asymmetrical bodysuit and high waisted black slacks. She tied the look together with Stuart Weitzman booties and a braided half up half down hairdo.

The comfortable outfit was pulled together by Meredith Koop, Michelle’s personal stylist of over a decade. According to CNN, Koop started out as the former first lady’s assistant, and then gradually became her stylist in 2010.

On Instagram, Koop shared a few photos of the “Becoming” author looking fresh and fabulous in her fun ensemble.

“So good!” wrote one user in the comment section. While another fan commented, “Obsessed!”

During her 2021 interview with InStyle, Koop shared some of her essential tips for styling the beautiful Democrat.

“I’m always thinking through the different moments: what’s appropriate, what’s appropriate for the audience that’s going to be seeing her, what’s comfortable, and what’s going to look cool,” she said.

Ms. O’s impeccable fashion is just as compelling as her new book, which has now become a New York Time’s Best Seller. In the buzzing new memoir, the passionate author shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world. She also challenges readers to find healthy ways of coping with their anxiety and fears throughout troubling times.

A stylish leader and advocate? We love to see it! Here are a few more of our favorite looks from Michelle Obama’s busy book tour.

The Best Looks From Michelle Obama’s ‘Light We Carry’ Book Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com