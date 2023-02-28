Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Serve Up A Double Dose Of Chocolate At The ‘Creed III’ Premiere

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jesus blessed us when he madeand his Creed III co-starThese fine chocolate specimens are serving a double dose of sexy as enemies in the upcoming boxing flick that checks all the boxes. And by boxes we mean, chiseled abs, puckered lips, and punches. Amen. Last night, the cast assembled at the LA premiere where they posed for photos and reminded us that all of the cast is just as fine!

looked stunning in a glistening gold corset dress by Wiederhoeft FW23 RTW that cinched her waist and accentuated her decolletage. Her on-screen hubby MBJ (and latest) put a fashionable foot forward in a sleek black Givenchy FW23 RTW suit paired with a Tiffany brooch; styled by Jason Bolden.

Jonathan Majors came through in an equally impressive paisley print suit. Other celebs in attendance included Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Big Sean, and more. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded evening.

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Serve Up A Double Dose Of Chocolate At The ‘Creed III’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com