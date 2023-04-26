Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One thing you should know about Twitter, especially Black Twitter, is that they will not let you forget a moment in time.

Recently, PopCraze on Twitter their followers to share their most memorable moments in pop culture over the years and of course, the responses did not disappoint.

From Kanye West crashing Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to Lil Mama feeling compelled to hop on stage with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z, there are so many Black moments in time that we just will never forget.

Keep scrolling to see some what Twitter won’t let Black Hollywood live down.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tell us, which moment is your favorite?

DON’T MISS…

The post We’ll Never Forget: Twitter Users Share Their Favorite Memorable Moments In Pop Culture History appeared first on 92 Q.

We’ll Never Forget: Twitter Users Share Their Favorite Memorable Moments In Pop Culture History was originally published on 92q.com