“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over.”
Megan Thee Stallion released her new single, “Cobra,” just after midnight on Friday (Nov. 3), and it is proving to be her most personal track to date.
After what she has been through the past three years, the Houston Hottie is laying it all out on the record. She lets us into her mind as she expresses her bout with depression, missing her parents, turning to alcohol to cope, and more. However, it is the revelation that her ex, rapper Pardison Fontaine, allegedly cheated on her (in her own house) while she was her lowest point that had social media up in arms.
In all, fans on X (formerly Twitter) showed nothing but love for Megan as she is seemingly looking to shed the pain of the past to move forward. After all she has been through (and in the public eye, no less), she deserves nothing less than absolute healing.
CHECK OUT SOME FAN REACTIONS BELOW!
READ MORE:
- Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Will Make Her Feature Film Debut In A24’s ‘Dicks: The Musical’
- Pardison Fontaine Defends Megan Thee Stallion &Other Black Woman As Jury Deliberates Tory Lanez’s Fate
- Tory Lanez Shooting Trial: A Timeline Of Everything That Has Happened So Far
- Megan Thee Stallion Dons A Beautiful Sergio Hudson Suit During Her Tense Shooting Trial Testimony
Megan Thee Stallion Sheds Her Past With Reflective New Single “Cobra,” X Users React was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Former NBA Player Joe Smith Freaks Out After Finding Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
NBA Under Investigation For Allegedly Sabotaging Ice Cube’s Big3 League