Megan Thee Stallion Has Been A Style Maven Since Her Comeback And These Looks Prove It

Megan Thee Stallion has been stylishly shutting it down, period! The H-town hottie took a hiatus after the Tory Lanez trial. But she popped back on the scene with a style vengeance that will go down in history.

Before Megan’s comeback, her last Instagram post was of her gracing Forbes as the first Black woman on the 30 under 30 cover. After dropping that news, the “Savage” rapper went silent on social media while she focused on bravely showing up for herself in the court of law. Months after her silence, Megan hit us over the heads with her Vanity Fair Oscar Party look, and all we could say was, “Damn!”

From her natural tresses to her classy Alexander McQueen White House look, our favorite hot girl has returned better than before. Therefore, it’s only right that we take time to pay homage to all the fashion moments she’s created since her stylish second coming. Without further ado, below are Megan Thee Stallion’s fly comeback fashion looks.

